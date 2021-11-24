PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Cap of $49.92 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. PIVX has a total market cap of $49.92 million and approximately $612,680.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006826 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008890 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,655,432 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.