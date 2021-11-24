PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $63,059.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,288.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.56 or 0.01044820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00269594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

