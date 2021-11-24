Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CMO Sells $10,055.49 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CMO Jeremy Tucker sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $10,055.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.18. 7,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,619. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.