Playcent (PCNT) Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Playcent has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $87,960.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00250659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,447.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00085934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

