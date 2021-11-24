PlayDapp Market Capitalization Tops $722.22 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $722.22 million and approximately $654.51 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00005160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

