PlayFuel (PLF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.97 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

