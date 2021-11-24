Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $235,653.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars.

