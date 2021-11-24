Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $75.38 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $16.74 or 0.00029637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

