PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Reaches $2.04

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $69.89 million and $878,465.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,109 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.