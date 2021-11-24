Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,627,107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

