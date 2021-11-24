PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $3.32 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.28 or 0.07373688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.20 or 0.99857907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,325,824 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,824 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

