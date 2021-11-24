Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Hits $12.77 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $12.77 or 0.00022103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

