Polymath (POLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.13 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $655.83 million and $85.13 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.28 or 0.00371506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.