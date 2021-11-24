Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Shares Up 1.8%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 13,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 8,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

