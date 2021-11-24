Polytrade (TRADE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Polytrade has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,031,795 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

