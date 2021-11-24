Populous (PPT) Market Capitalization Tops $39.56 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and $958,383.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.