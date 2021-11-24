Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.30. 1,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,233,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTLO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

