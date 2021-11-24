Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 538,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

