Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $106.96. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,347. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.05 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

