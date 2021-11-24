Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

