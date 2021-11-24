Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $227.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

