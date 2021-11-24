Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

