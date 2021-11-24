Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 298,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 502,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

