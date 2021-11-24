PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Down 8.1%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 5,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

