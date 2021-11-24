Prabir Adarkar Sells 66,986 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 4,191,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.02. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion and a PE ratio of -51.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

