Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 8.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,337. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49.

