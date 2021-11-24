Prairiewood Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 5.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

