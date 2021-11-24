Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 13,918 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,643,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 4.67. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

