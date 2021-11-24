Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 22,186 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,132,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

