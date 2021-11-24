Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

