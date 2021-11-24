Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,609,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

