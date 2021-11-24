Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of FARO Technologies worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

