Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.