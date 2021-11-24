Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.79 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

