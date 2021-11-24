Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,578 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.