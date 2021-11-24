Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,699 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

