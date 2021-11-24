Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,584 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.