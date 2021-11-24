Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,327 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $188,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

