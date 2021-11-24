PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 1,065 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

Shares of PSMT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. 54,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.85 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PriceSmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

