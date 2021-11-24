Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

LON:PHP opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.41.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

