Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

LON:PHP opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.41.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

