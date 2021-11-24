Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.11

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 93.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.25 million and $14,697.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,590,637 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

