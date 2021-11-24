Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading 16.7% Higher

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) shares traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to lower middle market companies. Princeton capital was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in north Andover, MA.

