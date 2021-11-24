Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

