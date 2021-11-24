PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $367,015.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002005 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,591,155 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

