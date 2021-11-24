Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 7%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. 52,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,408,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several brokerages have commented on PROG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.01.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenity by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

