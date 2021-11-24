Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PGNY opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,634 shares of company stock worth $37,279,948. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

