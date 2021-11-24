Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 1.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $153.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

