ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 595,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,483,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.