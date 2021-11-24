ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,100,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 33,923,313 shares.The stock last traded at $166.93 and had previously closed at $168.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

