ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.4% Higher

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 685,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,699,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,437,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,973,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

